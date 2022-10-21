Lupita Nyong’o massacres all men with just one sexy dance

Actress Lupita Nyong’o sent shock waves around the globe thanks to to her dirty dancing performance on Spike TV’s Lip Sync Battle – But don’t you agree it’s a fresh of breath air by Lupita shoving aside he conservatives even if it lasted barely six minutes?

They say there’s always a first time for everything, even ratchetness, and for Lupita she chose to break out with her extreme dirty dancing. The Oscar-winning actress broke loose at the show whose ratings must have rocketed sky high.

She appeared on the show Lip Sync Battle that airs on Spike TV, and was was hosted by rapper LL Cool J and Chrissy Teigen (that is John Legend’s wife) to battle it out with actress Regina Hall on who can best lip sync a song.

Lupita, Tuko notes, shocked fans who have been treated to her cool demeanor since she joined the Hollywood elite squad. No one expected her to perform the way she did considering how ‘conservative’ she’s been and the ‘proper’ roles she plays in movies as an A-Lister.

Once she removed her jacket to reveal her unzipped tiny jeans shorts that exposed her undies, I knew straight way this was going to be business unusual.

The dirt dancing dancing started the moment her firefighter dance partner joined her on stage. Then the twerking started instantaneously!! Oh jeez, someone send Senator Anyang Nyongo the 411.

It also looks like her ugali cooking lessons worked, if her behind which was plastered all the screen is anything to go by. She must be consuming tones of it.