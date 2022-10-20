Allan Kiuna in Mpango wa Kando drama, wife Kathy flies out

There’s a bad rumour doing the rounds that there is trouble at the Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), that Bishop Allan Kiuna could be cheating on his wife.

According to a report by Tuko, the situation is so bad that Kathy Kiuna flew out of their matrimonial home on realising his husband’s philandering ways.

The two are a celebrity couple and are known to parade their love life on social media.

An source who sought anonymity, revealed that Bishop Kiuna was cheating on his wife Kathy with another woman who is, wait for it… expecting his baby. Booom!

It is believed that Kiuna has been keeping the Mpango wa Kando (mistress), away from the prying, glaring eyes of his wife (obviously) – until a while back when Kathy received news of her man’s cheating ways.

However, the identity of the woman is yet to be known but it is said the scandal is so big, that it forced a pastor at JCC to call it a day. He has since set up his church along Kiambu road.

The pastor who left the lucrative church allegedly said that he was fed up with his senior pastor’s infidelity – choosing to leave before the scandal hit the media and taint the ministry.

So here is the thing, immediately Kathy became aware of her husband’s ways, she left their matrimonial house and flew to South Africa. Off course she needed time to cool off.

She however recently returned to the country.