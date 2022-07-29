Me ODM? No Way, Mike Sonko says

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has responded rather angrily to the allusion by a section of the media that he has shelved his Nairobi gubernatorial ambitions.

A recent report by a local newspaper suggested that Sonko had instead agreed to rally behind the reelection of Evans Kidero in the race to City Hall.

The article was crafted around the fact that the two leaders were spotted having lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel, months after the two went physical on each other during a heated Senate meeting.

The controversial Senator has now denied that he is changing his allegiance to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) where Kidero is assumed to be the favourite for the seat and support the latter in 2017 in the hope that Kidero will show similar support for Sonko in 2022.

“My attention has been drawn to a story appearing in one gutter press alleging that am warming up to the Nairobi Governor Dr. Evans Kidero. I wish to categorically state here and now that I have never, am not and will never support Dr. Kidero who is my competitor for the 2017 gubernatorial race,” Sonko said as quoted by Tuko.

The Senator maintained that his loyalty to the Jubilee Party and it’s leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Government was unshakable and unrivalled.

He added: “I read malice and propaganda in the story only meant to portray me as a traitor having been recently appointed to the President Uhuru’s presidential re-election campaign Team. I am aware that the Governor who has interest in The Star Newspaper is solely behind this misleading story.”

He went on to reveal that the lunch meeting with his political rival Kidero happened after they attended a parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on Roads and Transportation at Prugna Room Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi.

According to him, the meeting was to build consensus on the Kenya Roads Bill (National Assembly Bill No 26 of 2015) and was attended by Governors and Senators among other top Government officials.

“It was during the lunch break that Kidero joined Sonko and Hon. Simon Mbugua for lunch and nothing political was discussed,” Sonko clarified.

The Nairobi Senator promised to continue oversighting the Nairobi Country Executive and to hold the Governor to account for all the monies received from the exchequer and from the locally generated revenue.