Kenya is a failed State, Raila Odinga says

The banditry attacks in Kerio Valley which don’t seem to care the time of day, coupled with unprecedented corruption, only happen in failed states, according to the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD) leader Raila Odinga.

In a scathing attack during his tour of Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties on Tuesday, November 8, the Opposition honcho blamed the State for failing to put a stop on insecurity and thieving of public funds.

“It is surprising that daylight attacks are taking place when we have a functional government… This is a government that should resign,” Raila said as quoted in the Star.

Raila who was addressing a public baraza in Chesongoch, Kerio Valley, stated that it was shameful that women have been forced to live in caves since the beginning of the year.

The former premier lashed out at security agencies, whom he accused of pursuing petty offenders while bandits continue to cause havoc in the Valley.

He said: “Police have a duty to protect all Kenyans. They should stop harassing innocent locals taking busaa and chang’aa while dangerous criminals go scot-free.”

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader who has vowed to unseat Jubilee from power in 2017, noted that Deputy President William Ruto’s recent visit to the area was meaningless as it was followed by a series of bandit attacks.

“I’m told Ruto was around, and cattle rustling took place as soon as he left. What kind of visit was that?” Raila wondered.

He asked Marakwets to apply for IDs and register to vote so they can remove Jubilee from government next year. According to him, the state has marginalised the community.

Raila went on to add that the sacking of David Kimaiyo as Inspector General of Police and later as Kenya Airports Authority board chairman was just part of a wider scheme to marginalise the Marakwet community.