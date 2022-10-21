Rapper Nonini dies in car accident

It’s 2017 and Keyboard assassins have taken a life already. Kenyans woke up to a bad rumour that popular rapper Hubert Nakitare aka Nonini died in a grisly road accident on New Year’s eve.

A faceless blogger claimed that the legendary Kenyan emcee passed on after he was involved in a fatal crash on Mombasa Road.

The mwitu blog ran a story that Nonini, 34, met his death after performing in a well-attended concert in Mombasa on the night of Saturday, December 30.

Accompanying the article was a picture of a bloody accident scene complete with a body covered in a blue sheet. S/He claimed that the body was Nonini’s.

The musician however surfaced just in time nick of time and assured his fans, friends, and more importantly his family, that he was alive and well.

“And as we get into a new year still blogs coming with cheap stories to attract numbers. So Sad. Just want to confirm to my fans,family and friends that am okay and this is a hoax. Thanking God for allowing us to see another year. Blessed 2017,” Nonini wrote on Facebook.

Fans echoed the rapper’s sentiments, they condemned in the strongest terms possible, rumour peddlers who seek cheap publicity.

Below is a sample of what they said:

Nayje Kang’ethe: How can someone with sound mind say such an awful thing???? Shame on him! Happy 2017 and beyond NONINI. May God protect you from the snares of the devil!

Ufanisi Minister: Desperation is a very bad spirit. See how far people can get to get attention. These are neither atheist or pagans. They’ve lost their humanity.

Josiah Nyanchoka Nyabute Mgenge: True Nonini hiyo si poa Thank God you hale and Hearty may you live long and shame on the Author of such rumuors and finally powle to all those involved in the accident and their families God is with them.

Winnie Carlos: Thank God you ok,these bloggers wanahitaji sheria ichukuliwe dhidi yao.

Evelyne Wambui: Na washindwe, i was so worried i had to open your account for confirmation.