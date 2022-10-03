Top cop’s daughter has eyes set on Engineering

The home of 17-year-old Qillian Saiya, a former student of Moi Kabarak, was filled with jubilation after she learnt of her exemplary performance in the 2015 KCSE examinations that was released on Thursday.

Qillian, who attributes her success to hard work and prayers, says that she could not believe just how well she had done after she received the short message saying she had scored an A of 83 points.

The all A’s grades save for an A- in Kiswahili is something that has her smiling, saying she is more than happy because she has not always been good in the subject.

Coming from a close knit family, the second born to a mother who works for the Ministry of Health and a father who is a police Commandant at the Kiganjo training school, it is perhaps telling that the family says nothing can be done without discipline.

“Discipline is key to success, there are no successful people who are indiscipline,” she says.

Her mother Naomi Saiya reiterates this by saying that the ever confident girl who gave them hope always put God first and remained disciplined throughout her schooling. Qillian adds that students should not deviate from their studies once they are sent from home by striking a balance.

“It should not always be about books but everyone needs to know what took them to school by marinating a high standard,” she says.

The future is something she looks forward to as the young lady explains how she would like to demystify the myth that girls cannot do well in engineering courses.

“I hope I will go to Nairobi University and pursue a career in civil and structural engineering because few females have gone that route and I just want to find out why,” she says.