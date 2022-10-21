Vera Sidika and Kenya’s most expensive home

Vera Sidika knows she attracts attention… but she also knows people. She knows some very moneyed people.

The boss lady recently showed off photos of Kenya’s most expensive home (We’re talking KShs 600m) and is located at the heart of the Magnolia Hills Estate, is in the posh suburbs of Kitisuru, Nairobi.

Christened “House 12” in the estate, the home which boasts over bedroom is a popular tourist magnet and sits majestically atop a Hill and offers breathtaking views as well as endless array of luxury amenities on each of its 3 storeys.

May it be the manicured lawns, the cascading water fountains, the glistening marble floors, mahogany doors, indoor outdoor Jacuzzis and swimming pools, this crib reads like a scene from a movie.

“In every way the design endeavours to respect its relation to nature and makes specific use of the unique weather conditions in Nairobi, allowing grand spaces which neither need cooling, nor heating. The result is the presence of abundant space and height, with brilliant light and an intimate relation to nature,” says the developer.

“Funny how people knew about Magnolia Hills the other day with the 600 million shillings crib that trended. Well that was designed by the architect at his own residence. But friend, being there for 7 years now. Most Kenyans discovers gems late,” she said.

Adding: “But there are wealthy people in this country who like hiding and never want to be known. Now that is real balling. In fact you cannot tell from the crown if a nigga has heavy bread. Wealthy Kenyans are so simple they don’t even wear designer stuff… you can easily tell a wealthy Nigerian man but cannot tell a wealthy Kenyan man. Completely opposite.”