Singer Regina Muthoga shows panties at Gachagua burial

On Tuesday, March 7, the entire country mourned with the family of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua during his burial in Nyeri.

Gachagua passed on at a London hospital while receiving treatment two weeks ago, becoming the first Governor to die while in office.

Naturally, the burial ceremony was aired live, and singers after singers performed for the dignitaries including President Uhuru Kenyatta, his deputy William Ruto, Opposition leader Raila Odinga and former president Mwai Kibaki.

But it is one performance that left tongues wagging. One by a gospel singer who goes by the name Regina Muthoga. Many of you wouldn’t know her because she sings in vernacular.

So word is Muthoga said the late Governor loved her song and requested to perform at his funeral and her wish was granted. And performing she did.

Bu there was one problem though, if you had switched on you TV set mid her performance, you would have been forgiven for thinking Tusker Project Fame was back. What with all the leg throwing and weave-whipping. Let’s just say she took passion to another level.

As usual, the Kenyan social media scene was split in the middle. Most felt her performance was way overboard, that she seemed to be having a ball in a place where people were mourning their loved one.

Then there was the small issue of leg throwing with a section of Kenyans saying she showed her undies to the dignitaries. She wore a long skirt to the ceremony, yes, and which was a good thing, but it was the wrong attire for her stunts.

Mourners were embarrassed as when the camera zoomed in on some of the guests, they were looking down as Muthoga continued hopping and shaking her assets in front of the late Gachagua’s casket.