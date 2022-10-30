Linda Ogutu suspended from KTN, here’s why

In case you haven’t noticed yet, one of the most recognisable faces (or should I say hips) in the Kenyan media industry, KTN’s Linda Ogutu, has lately been conspicuously missing from our television screens.

Concerns over her absence have been growing louder especially because fans have been prodding the media house to explain where their favourite newscaster had ‘disappeared’ to, but her bosses have remained mum on the issue.

The truth always has a way of coming out, so they say, it’s like a bad diarrhea. So as it turns out, the shapely journalist who has men rushing home to watch the evening news, has been on suspension and she is set to resume work soon. At least behind the cameras.

Entertainment website Ghafla now reports that Linda got into trouble with her seniors at the station over what the blog termed as indecent dressing.

It is said madam Ogutu had been warned severally but she didn’t show any signs of improvement, leaving her bosses with no option but take action. Yep, dress code landed her bosses bad books.

It was also reported that she would report to work on a daily basis but was not allowed to read the news.