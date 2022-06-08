Veterinary officers’ union opposes services devolution

Africa Veterinary Technical Association now wants functions related to veterinary services handled by the National government.

Association chairman Benson Ameda said devolution of the services was a breach of international standards stipulated by World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE). Speaking to journalists in Naivasha yesterday, Ameda said OIE requires only one body to address the meat inspection and other veterinary issues.

“After devolution, we have 47 entities dealing with veterinary services which is wrong,” he said, adding: “Every county has its own rules and standards when it comes to veterinary services contrary to international standards.”

Ameda warned that if not addressed, the issue could negatively affect exportation of livestock produce. “The country has high potential when it comes to the livestock sector and we are asking the Intergovernmental Relations Committee to address the anomaly before it’s too late,” he said.

Ameda welcomed the move by MPs not to extend the term of Transition Authority, saying the body had failed to resolve the impasse.

Meanwhile, Kenya Veterinary Paraprofessional Association has criticised a programme in which Nyandarua and Laikipia counties seek to train farmers on artificial insemination and offer them free semen.

The union said the initiative poses a disaster for the sector.