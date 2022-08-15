It’s all systems go for KCB Kisumu Rally

Shamba Boyz racing team of Mahesh Halai and Ketan Dinesh Halai are all set for this weekend’s KCB Kisumu Rally.

After a test drive on mud last weekend, the National Bank of Kenya-sponsored Shamba speedsters are now itching to rev at all costs.

“We has a really good performance test drive and the car was handling good. Seems it will be a wet rally so let’s see how it goes so mud compound tyres will be key,” Mahesh.

Team principal Dinesh Halai said the the crew is doing final touches to their preparations. Shamba Boyz have already handed in their entry and will be spinning a Subaru Impreza N12.

“As the name Shamba tends to suggest we are shamba people and very much at home with muddy conditions,” said Dinesh.

Meanwhile, former 2WD and Group S champion Jasmeet Chana has resorted to his Championship winning Toyota Celica GT4 in Kisumu and will not be driving his traditional Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 9.

He said he will push the car but sensibly not to suffer mechanical gremlins.

“I have driven in Kisumu when dead wet and its not a pleasant view of the sugarcane estates, its slippery with no traction. I think its gonna be fun. For Kisumu I am driving the Celica as my new car has not arrived so its a matter of flat-out and sideways. We are lying 2nd in division one and I hope by the 4th or 5th rally we will be in the lead.. We will push our limits ….one step forward and see the outcome,” Chana said.

Chana is lying second in KNRC Division 1 behind Onkar Rai and ahead of Izhar Mirza and Farhaaz Khan.

Farhaaz hopes his good run continues in Kisumu, “Kisumu has always been kind to us and is a very well organized event. Keith and myself have made some changes from KNRC 1 which we hope will enable us to be better in Kisumu. We are hoping that the event will be wet. We would like to thank our sponsors OiLibya for all their continued support.”

Onkar sounded quite enthusiast and had this to say: “Just looking forward to the rally…. been a long time since the disappointment of Safari being cancelled.. Looks like it will be a wet one so lots of fun!”