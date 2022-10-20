Comedian Wakimani shares Ayeiya’s last photo with wife

The other Churchill Show comedian in the accident in which Aiyeiya died, has revealed what happened just minutes before the accident.

Aiyeiya’s life was cut short on Magadi road as the comic travelled to his home last Friday, in the company of his wife and the aforementioned comedian after appearing on the recording of Churchill which turned out to be his last.

Kenyans woke to the tragic death of the talented stand up comedian on the morning of Good Friday, April 14.

Paul Ogutu or Wakimani as he is popularly known, posted on social media the very last photo Ayeiya and his wife took before the deathly crash.

It was Wakimani who took Ayeiya’s last photo ever, only minutes to the accident that happened near the Catholic University of East Africa after the late humourist lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a concrete pole. Wakimani was also a passenger in the car.

A smiling Ayeiya is seen holding his wife with a big smile on his face. Kenyans had only started to enjoy his jokes on Churchill again after returning to the show following a short hiatus.

His death is a big blow to the Kenyan entertainment scene and more specifically the comedy industry which has grown in leaps and bounds in the last decade.

Below is the full funeral program of the celebrated comedian’s burial.

Monday, April 17 Mini fundraising/meeting for all at Garden Square as from 5pm.

Tuesday, April 18. Main fundraising at six eighty 5pm

Wednesday, April 19. Church service at NPC Karen as from 11am.

Thursday, April 20. Traveling commences to Kisii.

Friday, April 21. Final send off.

Those willing to help the family financially can use the Paybill no: 793290. The account Account name is Emmanuel Makori.