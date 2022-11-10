Betty Kyallo takes shot at haters on Instagram

There’s no doubt that KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo is talented. Not just that, but she is also a beautiful woman, a lethal combination that crosses our path once in a blue moon.

Ever since breaking up with husband Dennis Okari, the news presenter has become an every day subject on many blogs. Actually, she started making headlines since she got married to the NTV journalist back in October 2015.

But it is after the end of her highly-publicised marriage that lasted less than six months that Kenyans got really interested.

Her haters have multiplied since and they continue to discuss her on social media, always painting her in bad light, but Betty is as strong woman, the noise has not deterred her from doing her best. The mother of one is working harder than ever as she takes care of her adorable daughter Ivanna, who recently turned three.

And apart from flourishing in her career, where she is giving her peers in the media industry a run for their money, Betty recently ventured in a side hustle, an expensive one at that. She opened a luxurious beauty and spa studio in Kilimani where the Kenyan top ilk go to get groomed.

Word is, her business is doing just fine, what with the likes of known personalities like Wahu Kagwi and Kalekye Mumo having been spotted there. International artists also stop by the Posh Palace when in the country. Case in point is Mojo Morgan of Morgan Heritage who not long ago, had his locks waxed there.

Just recently, rumours started doing the rounds that Betty Kyallo was dumped by her alleged tycoon sponsor and kicked out of her posh house in one of the city’s suburbs. She has since hopped on Instagram to respond to her haters.