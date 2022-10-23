Fans mock Khaligraph Jones after he ‘removed tint’

Kenya’s most celebrated hip-hop artiste, Khaligraph Jones, continues to ride even higher, what with his lyrical prowess that makes his peers turn green with envy.

Born and bred in Kayole (reason for his 19/60 identity) has risen from a struggling mixtape-hawking rapper to becoming one of the most sought artistes in the country, and is even giving his kapuka/genge/gospel counterparts a run for their money.

But.. yes, there’s a but.. Baba Yao, as he is popularly known, shocked his fans and non fans recently when he decided to go the Congolese musicians’ way by bleaching his skin, otherwise known as ‘kutoa tint’.

In a massive online attack, Kenyans pounced on the ‘mazishi’ hitmaker, they mercilessly tore hip apart, for borrowing a leaf from the rear-blessed socialite Vera Sidika.

And call it poor timing or fate, the situation got even worse after Khaligraph appeared on a popular TV show where his appearance confirmed his lighter than usual skin tone.

In his defence, Khaligraph said his skin had gone a shade or two lighter because of the major changes in his life.

He said he looks lighter because he has been staying hydrated with a lot of clean water, has been eating healthy and has been riding in his new cars unlike when he used to get the wrath of the equatorial sun.

“Right now I am living a different life compared to the life I used to live. You know I am drinking clean water, I am driving my own cars, and I am not walking in the sun getting burned. I was also introduced to this new thing when you go to the salon they scrub your face.” Khali said.

And that’s when all hell broke loose.

Kenyans on social media took turns to attack him, saying the rapper had clearly bleached his skin and should therefore lying.

Here’s what a few of them said:

MissVella: Vera Sidika called it Skin lightening and Khaligraph Jones called it Watering ??. Done with the world!

Hellen Shantel: Black is beauty.when you bleach from the color that God created you with,it means you don’t like the way you are…na pia mwili ni yake you can do whatever you want to do with your body hata ukitaka bleach to green but one day you’ll wish to be real you but utakuwa too late.

E-sir Munyao: Hata mimi nilimuona kwa #TTTT ad then i was like,is this the kaligraph jonnes mwenye najua!

“Khaligraph Jones heading Vera Sidika way after bleaching his skin. In a sarcastic way; Papa Jones claims that he doesn’t know how bleaching agents works what he knows is that money washes. Lakini hii pesa kwani inaosha uso inasahau mikono?” Ng’anğa Țhe Błogger captioned the above photo on Facebook.