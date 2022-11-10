Storm in Parliament as Kalonzo’s son is nominated for EALA

The National Super Alliance (NASA) nominees to the regional Parliament on Thursday, May 11, caused a storm in the House with the Opposition being accused of sidestepping election rules.

Majority leader Aden Duale who is also Member of Parliament for Garissa Township, fired the first shots, accusing Nasa principals, Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, of attempting to force their favourites to the East African Legislative Assembly.

He wondered why the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Wiper Party, picked exactly four names – which is the number of slots available for grabs by the two parties, instead of the maximum 15 provided in law. The Orange Party has three slots reserved for it while Wiper has one.

According to the list of nominees presented in Parliament on Thursday, ODM wants its party National Elections Board chairperson Judy Pareno and former IEBC commissioner Abubakar Zein reelected to the EALA.

Additionally, ODM has also settled on Ronald Ngeny, while Wiper has picked Musyoka’s son Kennedy.

“There are forces that want to circumvent the process to ring-fence certain candidates. One is the son of a party leader while the other is the chairman of a political party,” Duale noted.

“Pareno committed a lot of injustices against some members here. She exercised her powers as the ODM National Elections Board chairperson. MPs should be allowed to exercise their mandate.” He added.

Duale asked the speaker to guide on whether the submission of the names by the Opposition was in accordance with the law, at the same time warning that the House will not be used as a rubber stamp. He went on to accuse ODM and Wiper of seeking to deny the House its constitutional mandate to vote for Kenya’s representatives at the regional Parliament. The elections will be held on May 23 by the two Houses.

“We want you to protect the integrity of this House. We will not entertain girlfriends and people who commit injustices to other leaders to represent Kenya anywhere,” Duale added.

But he was not done, he said, “MPs must be given a choice to elect members to the EALA. There will be no motion to endorse candidates, there will only be an election.”

In a quick rejoinder however, Wiper came to the younger Musyoka’s defence saying he is qualified. While speaking to journalists in Nairobi, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana said due process was followed.