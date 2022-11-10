Miguna embarrassing moment at Lucy’s burial as former boss Raila skips it

As dignitaries streamed to the burial of former first lady Lucy Kibaki in Othaya constituency on Saturday, May 7, Cord principals Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula were conspicuously absent.

As the Star reports, the Opposition leader Raila’s seat remained vacant for the entire length of the final rites for the former First Lady.

The seat was reserved at the VIP section of the main dais, which indicates that the organisers expected the former premiere to grace the State-sponsored event, to mourn with former President Mwai Kibaki’s family as they bid Mama Lucy good bye.

Pundits are citing Raila and Kibaki’s rivalry whose genesis is the coalition government between 2008 and 2013 in the aftermath of a highly-charged and contested polls.

The Opposition chief however attended a requiem mass held in honour of Mama Lucy at Consolata Shrine church, Westlands, on Wednesday, May 4 and was accompanied by majority of his allies.

Both Cord co-principals Moses Wetangula and Kalonzo Musyoka also skipped the Othaya ceremony and opted instead for a burial ceremony of the late Charles Mutui, a former councilor and Wiper activist in Mivukoni, Mwingi North constituency, Kitui County.

But on the flip side, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, also the Kakamega Governor, attended Mama Lucy’s burial but was not given a chance to address the gathering.

Also on the absentees list was retired President Daniel Moi even as word went round that he would attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, political activist Miguna Miguna, a former aide to Raila, created quite a stir when security officers manning the Othaya Approved School grounds wanted to frisk him.

Miguna was asked by the officers to remove his belt and other personal belongings from his pocket for screening at the entrance.

The ever controversial Miguna was first adamant which necessitated security people to move him aside to pave way for those who were willing to be searched.

It was evident Miguna was unhappy with the way he was treated and was overheard complaining to journalists that the security had not recognized him because he is a common citizen.