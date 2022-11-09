Mumias Director killed after Mudavadi expose

The National Super Alliance (NASA) leadership took their campaigns to Machakos town on Monday, June 5, where they condemned the killing of Mumias Sugar company secretary Ronald Lubya.

News outlets were awash with the news yesterday that Lubya had been shot dead on the night of Sunday, June 4, in his house by three gunmen.

The Opposition chiefs accused the government of eliminating him, saying the officer had refused to bow to the State’s pressure to agree to the illegal importation of sugar.

“It is very sad that moments after I had issued a statement in Bhukungu Stadium warning public officers against being forced into signing for the withdrawal of company money to go towards financing election campaigns of the Jubilee government, on Sunday night, the company secretary of Mumias Sugar, who had refused to bow to such demands was shot dead in his house and his wife raped,” ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi said during the Machakos rally.

The co-principals have demanded that authorities initiate a probe into the death.

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga likened the killing to that of businessman and government critic Jacob Juma which happened in 2016 and which remains unresolved. The former Prime Minister said the killing was planned and executed by the government in order to instill fear in the Opposition supporters.

“It is only last year when they killed my friend Jacob Juma after he revealed a plan to assassinate me and until today the investigations have never been completed. They have now killed the Mumias company secretary for objecting the signing of illegal importation of sugar from Sudan through Uganda,” Raila said as quoted in the Star.