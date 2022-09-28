Mutua claims Kalonzo behind Machakos woes

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has lashed out at Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka for allegedly undermining his leadership.

The governor, making his first public appearance after a foreign tour that lasted close to a month, blamed the former Vice President for wrangles Machakos county has been grappling with.

Addressing a rally at Mwala market on Saturday, Mutua said: “I wish to ask Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to stop interfering with my government.”

“For the last three years, we have witnessed endless political squabbles and interference in Machakos organized and perpetuated by Kalonzo, with the aim of destabilising my Government in order to slow us down from delivering on my agenda to fight poverty and bring chap development to Ukambani.”

Mutua also accused Kalonzo of instigating divisions that recently rocked Machakos County Assembly.

“Recently, while I was abroad seeking development opportunities for the people of Machakos, Kalonzo engineered an attempted coup in the assembly, to replace leadership allegedgly allied to me,” he said.

The governor claimed Kalonzo personally called MCAs and met some of them to persuade them to install new leadership in the County Assembly.

“He promised them wiper tickets and other goodies if they work against me and my government,” he claimed.

He also said Kalonzo is not sincere when he speaks with him. “With Kalonzo, I have realised, what you see is not necessarily what you get.”

On his prolonged foreign trip, Governor Mutua said he was on a mission to secure jobs and other development initiatives for Machakos residents.

But speaking to Zipo on phone yesterday, Machakos deputy governor Bernard Kiala dismissed Mutua’s remarks and told him to keep Kalonzo out of his woes and instead clear his mane of mismanagement claims. His sentiments were echoed by Kathiani MP Robert Mbui, who said: “His (Mutua’s) are kicks of a dying horse,” said Kiala.