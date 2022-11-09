It’s official.. Nairobi is now a Jubilee-controlled zone

Numbers from the August 8 General Election are taking shape days after Kenyans flocked polling stations across the country to cast their votes.

Nairobi County, by the virtue of it being the nerve centre of the country, was among the regions that were most followed during and after the campaigns, so it is only natural that results from the area is being monitored closely.

Final tallies from across the various elective positions in the capital are painting a picture that is contrary to a popular belief. The Jubilee party has changed the narrative though as it has proved through the ballot that it is more popular than its rival Nasa. At least according to how the elective positions have been shared across.

Starting from the highest office of Governor which has been won by current Senator Mike Sonko after convincingly beating ODM’s Evans Kidero. Sonko will be replaced in the Senate by his party mate and nominated MP Johnson Sakaja.