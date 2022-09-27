Plastic ban kills one man’s KShs 200m investment

On Monday, August 27, the ban on plastic paper bags came into effect and with it arrived a mix of responses from Kenyans some of whom were left confused after using the all-important carrier for years, since birth even, and don’t know what to do now.

But to some, the news of banning plastics in the country was a shocker, a career killer as they were involved in the trade of either selling or manufacturing them.

One person that belongs in the latter group is an entrepreneur by the name Peter Burugu who has invested heavily in the business.

His story reads like a typical rags to riches one. After sitting for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in 1995, Burugu wanted to become an accountant because he loved and was good at math.

As fate would have it though, his parents lacked the finances to send him to college to pursue the course he so wanted, so he went for plan B, a course in air ticketing.

Later, with only KSh200 in savings, he decided to make a leap of faith into the uncertain world of business but didn’t have the slightest idea of what trade to trade in.

His research led him to start hawking plastic bags in Nairobi because he realised the commodities were fast-moving due to the high number of people who were using them

The journey was not easy though as he didn’t have clients which drove him to vigorously to snare customers to buy his wares.

“The thought of failing in my new business venture never crossed my mind since I knew that failing meant I would just go back to my rural home in Limuru,” Burugu said as quoted by the Standard. He added that in just one year, he managed to build a client portfolio of 400.

In 1999, he opened a small plastic bags shop in Nairobi where his fellow hawkers would buy and resell to their customers. He operated the shop until 2007 when he became a distributor of polythene products for various manufacturers in the country. After seven years as a distributor, the businessman decided in 2014 to create his company, World Plastics.

But the story gets clogged by the sad turn of events which started with an announcement by Environment CS Judy Wakhungu a few months ago, that the use of plastic bags would be banned in the country.

The businessman owns 15 machines, eight of which he purchased in January this year at a cost of more than Sh100 million. By having a plastic bags manufacturing plant, his dream of one day becoming a renowned industrialist was well on course. But what he now has to deal with is a nightmare.