KWS warders find body of missing university student on Mt Kenya

The decomposed body of Yvonne Mwendwa, a university students at Kirinyaga University who was reported missing eleven months ago, was found on Mount Kenya by game warders.

Jadrine Kanyua, the mother to the deceased broke the news. “I was contacted by authorities and can confirm that the body is my daughter’s.”

Mwendwa, 21, and her 23-year-old boyfriend Dennis Kirimi, reportedly went hiking on Mt Kenya on September 30, 2016 never to be seen again.

Kirimi is an upcoming musician and had told his father, Livingstone Kirimi, that he would be visiting Chuka to shoot a music video but make a stop in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga County.

The two have never been seen for almost a year now even as Dennis Kirimi’s whereabouts remains a mystery.

There was talk earlier that that Mwendwa had committed suicide and left a note, but her mother dismissed the claims saying the handwriting on the alleged suicide note was not her daughter’s.

“My officers reported only finding one body and the crime scene investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations were called in for further probe. We still do not know the whereabouts of the man but the matter is being handled by police.” Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) Senior Warden Simon Gitau, said.