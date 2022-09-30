IEBC denies NASA read only server access

The National Super Alliance (NASA) is accusing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of going against the orders of the Supreme Court judges to access its servers.

The revelations were made by the Opposition through Raila Odinga’s lawyer who complained on social media that the Wafula Chebukati-led electoral body only allowed printed logs which is contrary to court orders.

“At IEBC. We’ve been stonewalled. No Read Only Access. They want to give already printed logs,” lawyer Paul Mwangi said via Twitter on the morning of Tuesday, August 29.

“It’s back to court in the morning.” He added.

Soon after the claims, Kenyans on Twitter aired their thoughts using the hashtag #ObeyCourtOrders in which both the Opposition and Jubilee supporters aired their views.

“It is so unfortunate that @IEBCKenya is offering us already printed fake logs instead of read only access to their servers,” Embakasi MP-elect Babu Owino said.

Below is a sample of what others said:

@lloydOnyango: “IEBC are instead presenting pre-done logs.We must resist and insist IEBC provides access urgently as directed by the court.”

@Asmali77: “Important that @IEBCKenya respects the rule of law and #ObeyCourtOrders if they have nothing to hide. Do you agree? Retweet if you do.”

@nyandiga: “Chebukati argued that elections were free, fair and verifiable. What’s difficult in opening the servers for verification?”

@Khalif_A_Abdul: “By refusing to #ObeyCourtOrders @IEBCKenya must be hiding something or buying time to do a clean up,both actions will dent its credibility.”

@Nyamwanda: “@IEBCKenya must respect the rule of law and #ObeyCourtOrders its really simple and straight forward if they have nothing to hide.”

The Supreme Court had said on Monday that Nas can access the IEBC’s servers to collect alleged evidence to be used in the ongoing presidential election petition.

Justice Isaac Lenaola said in the ruling that the Opposition and Jubilee could have limited access to the electronic devices to verify certain details.

“They should also be given certified copies of certificates of penetrations test prior to elections, specific groups location of KIEMS within August 5 to 11,” the judge added.