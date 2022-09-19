Wetangula’s bodyguard arraigned over Supreme Court drama

Simon Lonya, a bodyguard assigned to the National Super Alliance (NASA) co-principal Moses Wetangula, was arraigned on the morning of Tuesday, August 29, for causing a disturbance outside the Supreme Court on Monday.

The police officer was apprehended following a scuffle between security officers manning the gates as he insisted that he should be let in while armed to guard Wetangula. His gun was withdrawn.

The incident was the reason for a widely-reported heated exchange between police and Nasa leaders led by the Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Musalia Mudavadi, another Nasa principal who had also accompanied Raila who is the petition in the Supreme Court, was locked out briefly after the melee but was later allowed in.

A video that has since gone viral shows an angry Raila asking officers manning the court to respect him and his team as he is the one who has filed a petition.

An August 25 notice by the judiciary and seen by Zipo.co.ke, directed that only police officers deployed in the court premises be armed.

“Kindly note that apart from police officers who are deployed at the courts, no other persons shall be allowed to access our premises with firearms.” The notice read.

This order is expected to be followed across the country as the lower courts prepare to hear petitions involving the just-concluded General Election.

The judiciary directed that anyone entering the courts will be frisked.