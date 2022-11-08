Raila rewards loyalist Muthama with plum job

Former Machakos County Senator Johnstone Muthama is back to a job courtesy of National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The vocal Ukambani politician was on Thursday, September 7, appointed the chief campaigner of the Nasa coalition in Nairobi.

Muthama who opted not to defend his seat in the August 8 elections, accepted his new role in a meeting attended by Opposition politicians including Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris, Kibra MP Ken Okoth, and former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero. He lashed at IEBC for irregularities in the last elections noting that his boss’s votes were manipulated and stolen.

According to him, Nasa will not allow the same thing to happen in the fresh presidential poll set for October 17, 2017.

“Among the issues raised is that Raila’s votes were stolen and manipulated that is why Supreme Court disqualified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s win and ordered fresh presidential election,” said Muthama.

Adding: “We must protect our presidential candidate’s vote and will not allow people to steal our votes again.” He added.

Muthama’s appointment is one of Raila’s strategy to make sure that Raila Odinga’s votes are safeguarded during the forthcoming repeat election which was ordered by the Supreme court.

The ex Senator went on to reveal that the coalition will roll out massive campaigns to woo more voters ahead of the next month election.

He concluded by saying that Nasa will not watch as their votes are being stolen or being manipulated by their competitors.