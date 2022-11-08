I was wrong.. John Kerry now says and faults Uhuru

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry has made an about turn on his earlier statements about Kenya’s August 8 election and faulted President Kenyatta for attacking Chief Justice David Maraga.

It will be remembered that Kerry led a team of Carter Centre election observers during the August poll which together with other European election observers, gave the election a clean bill of health.

Through an opinion piece published in the New York Times, Kerry sought to explain that he had only said that the voting process was free and fair but did not speak on the subsequent tallying and relaying of results.

Kerry received the wrath of social media when he said that the election was free and fair and asked Odinga who had lost to accept the results.

Odinga later filed a petition in the Supreme Court where four out of six judges ruled in his favour saying the election was characterised by widespread irregularities and illegalities and voided the presidential election.

“At the time, there had been sporadic outbreaks of violence, followed by reports of excessive use of force by the government. Mr. Odinga argued he wouldn’t take his case to court but would instead let it play out in “the court of public opinion.” It reminded us of the 2007 elections when Mr. Odinga lost to President Mwai Kibaki and mass violence followed,” Kerry said.

The former US presidential candidate noted that the Carter Centre observers are still in the country to continue their monitoring work.

Kerry at the same time criticised President Uhuru Kenyatta for attacking the CJ and the Supreme Court by extension. The latter had referred to the judges as crooks for overturning the will of Kenyans.

“Initially, President Kenyatta spoke about respecting the court’s decision, but sadly, in subsequent statements, he attacked the judges as “crooks” and vowed to “fix” the court if re-elected. All Kenyans, especially its political leaders, need to act responsibly and ensure that the new electoral process is peaceful,” Kerry noted.