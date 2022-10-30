Kibaki’s grandson comes to Muhoho’s rescue

A few days ago, Deputy President William Ruto went visiting Nandi county and carried with him an unexpected guest.

In tow was Muhoho Kenyatta (Jaba) who gave the shortest (written) speech ever in which he struggled to fight his Swahili accent. The social media blew up and the video went viral, naturally.

Now, retired President Mwai Kibaki’s grandson, Sean Andrew, has weighed in on the issue that still has people talking. Kenyans in their typical fashion, descended on the young man and even started the #theMuhohochallenge which instantly became a sensation on Twitter.

Sean Andrew, who has an idea of the pressure that comes with being a son of the Head of State, has rushed to Muhoho’s rescue.

Through a Facebook post seen by Zipo.co.ke, Sean asks Kenyans to give Uhuru’s son a break, noting that public speaking has never been a walk in the park.

We can’t blame the chaps, growing up in first families and schooling in institutions where Kiswahili is taught as a foreign language, makes learning the lingo more or less the same as a shagz mudu tackling French.