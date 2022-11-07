Diamond Platnumz angers fans with semen comment

Tanzanian superstar Diamond Platinumz has rubbed a section of his fans the wrong way after he shared a picture of himself with his kids and accompanied it with a controversial caption.

The ‘Zilipendwa’ star posted a picture of himself [see below] bonding with his two kids from his relationship with Ugandan socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan, and proudly referred to them as his semen. He captioned the picture “My sperms and I”.

But it being the social media, and him being a celeb, there was an avalanche of comments from peeps who were driving sense into him as he appears to be despising his family.

This is happening amid his ruined reputation after he was exposed as a cheating partner thanks to recently fathering a son with his mpango wa kando.

The fans said:

Waubalozi: Ana Maanisha SHAHAWA ZAKE Au???!! Si Tuliokimbia Shule Tuna Mateso Sana ????????????????????????????

Otixthebs: Little education is dangerous! It’s better to ignore ????????????

suekanjeofficial@faba_sound we all know this!!! The only difference ni kwamba hujiproud hivyo Mbele ya mwanao! Ama sehemu ambayo mwanao kesho atasoma. Imagine mpo sebuleni na babako na mama na rafiki zake. Babako aseme huu ni mkojo wangu!!!

mbabazi.dianah: We all know its biology and science whatever we call it but it was unnecessary for u to just throw it like that.. am sure @zarithebosslady is unhappy with yo comment.

Nyemodastan Mond umenikoshaaaa.

eve_ssali: Your what??? OMG this is wired some respect for your kids please.

ade_isaac_love: Dude, haven’t you heard of human rights, if no go back to your social studies class and ask your teacher if it’s right to call your kids sperm. When u do come back and tell me what he/she said.

ericahney: When a bush boy become famous,its crazy….u dont use such terms on ur kids even if u want to throw shade at the other baby mom,and no matter what u do,hes also ur sperm as u term them.

suekanjeofficial: @diamondplatnumz when your kids grow up and come across this kinda post they will be highly disgusted. I wish you said ‘my DNA’ ‘my offsprings’ ‘my descendants’ ‘my legacy’ yaani umewadhalilisha hao watoto sana, kuwafananisha na umajimaji ambao unaweza tupwa kwenye condom or kumwagwa kwenye Shuka, washazaliwa acha kuwalinganisha na kitu hata Hakija ungana na mbegu ya kike kuwatengeneza. Differentiate between maneno ya kuongea mtaani na maneno ya kuandika kwenye mtandao ama popote. Kumbuka liandikwalo halifutiki. You are a legend and this hataenda bila kukurudia. Just mind your English/your language.