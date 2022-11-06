Raila Odinga unveils National Resistance Movement (NRM) uniform

The National Super Alliance chief, Raila Odinga, on Thursday, November 2, unveiled the official merchandise for the newly-formed National Resistance Movement (NRM).

In tow were vocal and also little known leaders under the Nasa coalition who donned tees and caps branded ‘RESIST!’ with a clenched fist.

The six letter word will drive the alliance’s mantra of civil disobedience and economic sabotage.

Raila Odinga and his Nasa brigade have labelled the repeat poll a total sham and vowed not to recognise Uhuru Kenyatta as President following his Thursday, October 26 victory.

The Opposition leader and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka boycotted the repeat poll that was ordered by the Supreme Court after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission failed to meet their conditions which were christened irreducible minimums.

Kenyans are keenly waiting for an announcement by Mr Odinga on what products and services by companies to be boycotted by hi supporters for their association with or supporting Uhuru’s administration.

He has also ordered his supporters not to support or obey any directive issued by the Jubilee administration as they do not recognise his win.