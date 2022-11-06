Size 8 back on her feet, thanks fans, God for recovery

Size 8 recently had a health scare and was rushed to hospital with pictures from the incident spreading on social media, faster than the Aberdare bushfires in February.

DJ Mo broke the news about his Gospel singer wife’s sickness to their sea of fans, asking them to pray for her.

The panicked fans can now breath a sigh of relief because Size 8 is very much alive and well. She is out of danger.

Size 8 has been able to give the devil some serious Mateke after bringing forth the spirit of sickness to the Murayas and as noted by DJ Mo, lead to the couple’s die-hard fans to miss a dosage of their reality videos.

Size 8 took to social media to post the good news, thanking her fans for their prayers and God for the gift of healing.

“Ohh my God what else can I say to thank you for all you have done for me. I’ve seen your mercies, your grace and your faithfulness. What you have done for me no one can curse. I am alive today just because of you God. How beautiful is your loving kindness! Never give up on God hold on press on. He is powerful. His love is unending. God help me love you and serve you forever.” She concluded the Instagram post.

The star’s followers couldn’t hide their excitement:

Elizabeth: Am so happy to see you…. My prayer is answered….. God’s protection be upon your life…..

Grace: Healing is ur portion.

Reginah: Glory to God….it was so sad seeing you in hospital bed, but it’s evident, He is Rapha.

Moureen: Happy to see you and I thank God for restoring back your health.

Muriuki: Size8reborn, my prayers are with you dear girl, these trials have been many but God is still in control. My prayer for you is that God may reveal to you what he wants you to learn during this hard time.

Sheila: By his stripes, we are healed.

Fridah: Glory be to almighty.