NASA forwards secession bill to IEBC

The National Super Alliance has drafted a bill to split Kenya into two nations to include the new People’s Republic of Kenya.

Details of the bill come at a time when Opposition’s top leadership at the Coast and in Nyanza came out publicly to say secession remains atop their agenda.

Since the August 8 General Election, after the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta victory by the Supreme Court, the supporters of the Opposition have been talking secession with a map of the new nation doing rounds on social media and even a flag proposed.

Calls for secession have persisted after the repeat poll on October 26 which was boycotted by Nasa especially in its strongholds.

The call has now taken a serious turn after Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma finalised a bill to amend the 2010 Constitution to create two republics.

The constitutional lawyer has submitted the bill to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for review before he can start collecting a million signatures of registered voters necessary to trigger a referendum.

On Thursday, November 9, Raila Odinga took the secession debate international, saying during a lecture at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, DC, that calls for a breakaway nation were being fuelled by what he described as exclusion by the ruling elite.

“The biggest problem in Kenya right now is exclusion,” Raila said noting that when you see people begin to talk about secession, it basically means there is something seriously wrong with Kenya that must be addressed or else the country tears apart.

Kaluma’s Constitution of Kenya (amendment bill) 2017 seeks to amend Article 5 of the Constitution to redefine the country’s territory.