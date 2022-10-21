Late Governor Wahome Gakuru burial in Nyeri

The burial service of the late Governor Wahome Gakuru is ongoing in Nyeri county before the body is laid to rest at his Kirichu home.

Joining hundreds of other mourners for the service at Kagumo Secondary School is President Uhuru Kenyatta, his predecessor Mwai Kibaki, fellow Governors and other leaders.

Earlier (Saturday, November 17 morning), family and friends gathered at the Lee Funeral Home where they viewed the body.

The procession left Nairobi at 7am and arrived in Nyeri by 10am just in time for the burial.

Presiding the mass are ministers from the Presbyterian Church of East Africa led by the moderator general, Rev Julius Mwamba.

Police officers from the neighbouring counties and the Kenya Police College are providing the necessary security during the funeral ceremony of the Governor who lost his life just three months after taking office.

The late Governor will be accorded a state funeral but only close family members and a few dignitaries will be allowed to the burial site.

Dr Gakuru passed away on November 7 at the Thika Level 5 Hospital where he had been taken for emergency treatment after his car was involved in a horror crash at Kabati along the Thika-Sagana highway.

He was headed to Nairobi for an early morning talk show in the company of his bodyguard and driver when the Mercedes Beez vehicle he was travelling in veered off the road and hit a guard rail.