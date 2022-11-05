Anita Nderu responds to pregnancy rumours, again

Popular radio and television personality, Anita Nderu, has come out to respond to rumours that she could be pregnant.

The 27-year-old lass rubbished the claims as hearsay, after an obsessed internet suggested, yet again, that a bun was baking inside her.

Taking to social media, the beauty assured her fans that she had nothing to announce and reminded them that she was just ‘chubby’ and not pregnant.

“I’m just chubby as usual [love emoji], nothing to announce,” she said.

Back in February, Zipo.co.ke reported how the internet went crazy after the NTV‘s the Trend panelist shared a suggestive photo.

Also worth noting, though not related, is that Ms Nderu recently received international recognition from media giant BBC for her remarkable efforts in mentoring the youths across the country.

A lover of fashion, the UK-based broadcaster listed her among the top 100 most influential women in Africa.