Fans blast Larry Madowo after he was spotted with a married woman

Media superstar Larry Madowo has the most difficult life in show business, and I’m not talking about his crazy schedule.

You see, fans have been for the longest time been pressuring the 30-year-old to get married ASAP –na si tafadhali. It doesn’t help that he has never been spotted with a female.

That played again when the popular NTV news anchor was replaced on the Trend by Amina Abdi after the former ditched the Friday night entertainment show.

That prompted Mr Madowo to come out to congratulate the lass (naturally), just a few days after she made her debut.

That however did not go well with the his fans who as ha been mentioned above, want the man from the great county of Siaya to find someone (just anyone) and domesticate her. The storm was restarted after a sexy photo of the two emerged.

Fans are now prodding Madowo, yet again, to walk down the aisle with anyone anything… as long as it wears a skirt. I mean he just hit the big 3-0 and evidently, he’s not getting any younger. The rescinding hairline gives him away anyway even if he wished to lie about it.