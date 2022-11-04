Uhuru’s son Jomo Kenyatta welcomes daughter

It’s official, President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret are the newest grandma and grandpa in town.

Their firstborn Jomo Kenyatta and wife Fiona Achola welcomed to the world a baby girl on Sunday, November 26 at the Aga Khan Hospital in Praklands, Nairobi.

Zipo.co.ke which wrote about the pregnancy recently, has learnt that the little one has been named Wanjiru. Well, there must be a second name but it is not in the public domain.

Jomo and Achola wedded in a traditional wedding in October 2016 but have been keeping a low profile since.

Photos of the baby have not been made public, yet.