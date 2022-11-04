Trouble in NASA as MPs almost exchange blows in Parliament

There was a showdown in Parliament on Wednesday, November 29, as Members of Parliament from two National Super Alliance-affiliated parties accused their coalition partner, ODM, of sidelining them when filling parliamentary leadership positions, triggering a revolt.

The submission of the list of names of the Raila Odinga-led Nasa in the National Assembly and Senate led to Coast Opposition MPs walking out of the chambers.

The Coast politicians said Raila Odinga’s ODM (Orange Democratic Movement) had shortchanged Wiper Democratic Movement and Amani National Congress (ANC).

Those opposed to the list said the list fell short on gender and regional balance, further escalating the month-long standoff that had seen the Opposition fail to name its House leaders crippling house business.

Nasa MPs exchanged words which almost turned to a fistfight with Coast MPs and those from ANC and Wiper ganging up to reject the list, accusing the Orange Party of bulldozing the entire exercise.

“I oppose the list from the start because it has no gender balance. The list was formulated without any consultation among the affiliate parties. There was no Parliamentary Group meeting to endorse the same,” shouted Msambweni MP Suleiman Ndori.

His sentiments were echoed by his Kilifi North counterpart Owen Mbaya who noted that the Coast region had been marginalised for long and they would not accept to be humiliated in Nasa.

“This is the time when we break ranks and we are ready to go our separate ways if our concerns are not addressed,” said Mr Mbaya.

But Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga came to his party’s defence and supported the list, saying those listed by the coalition were equal to the task and the gender issue would be addressed in other positions.

The list submitted has Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) as the minority leader. He will be deputised by Siaya Senator James Orengo of ODM.

Suba South MP John Mbadi (ODM) is the new National Assembly minority leader and his deputy is Kathiani MP Robert Mbui (Wiper). Mr Mbui replaces Lugari MP Ayub Savula (ANC). Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Wiper) is the Minority Whip in the Senate while Suna East MP Junet Mohammed (ODM) will hold the same position in the National Assembly.