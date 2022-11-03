Jubilee leadership to meet aggrieved NASA MPS

The leaders of the National Super Alliance (NASA) will soon meet over an internal revolt sparked by legislators from the Coast last week.

The MPs from the Coast staged a walkout from Parliament when list containing names of people appointed to head House committees was forwarded to the Speaker by the Nasa coalition.

Zipo.co.ke has now learn that local Jubilee leaders led by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala are exploiting the split and urging MPs who feel aggrieved to cross over to the ruling party.

Some Nasa politicians have bashed the protesting legislators for stirring up the waters from within yet the matter is under discussion by Nasa principals.

Jubilee politicians on the other hand are fanning the protests hoping the disagreement spirals out of control with reports that top party officials are scheming to meet protesting Nasa leaders to ensure they harden their stance in order to frustrate Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Political pundits however say Coast legislators have no option but to shape up or sheep out, that they either play ball or form their own political party altogether.

According to Morris Mbondenyi, a law expert, history was repeating itself as the grievances by the Nasa MPs are similar to what happened after the 2013 General Election, when the region was allocated only the Opposition of Minority Whip through Gideon Mung’aro.

He also said that Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and his Kilifi counterpart Amason Kingi could have turned to secession because of similar frustrations.

“It is not yet late for you to defect to the government side and you should not fear that the move will necessitate a by-election,” Balala told the dissenting MPs as quoted in the Standard.