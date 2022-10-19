Family of banker killed by guards in Mombasa suspect police cover up

Home » Family of banker killed by guards in Mombasa suspect police cover up
News
Family of banker killed by guards in Mombasa suspect police cover up Family of banker killed by guards in Mombasa suspect police cover up

A young family in Mombasa is crying for justice after a young father was beaten to death by five night guards for allegedly urinating in a parking lot at Nyali Centre.

Zipo.co.ke has learnt that David Wokabi passed on following the beating by the guards while receiving treatment at a hospital in the coastal city.

CCTV footage taken on the night of the incident, shows the five guards descending on Wokabi with blows an kicks and hitting him with clubs even as the commotion attracted a crowd.

According to a post-mortem carried on the deceased’s body, his death was caused by serious brain injuries and had cuts to the head and the neck.

Police have arrested two guards suspected to have committed the crime although the family is accusing authorities of a cover-up.

Wokabi’s widow, Grace, told journalists that the family is yet to be updated on the death a week after her husband was killed.

Reports also say a big chunk of the CCTV footage has been withheld allegedly to hide what exactly transpired on that fateful night.

Wokabi was a banker at Stanbic bank in Mombasa and has also left behind a young son.

Read More
Allan Kiuna in Mpango wa Kando drama, wife Kathy flies out
News
Allan Kiuna in Mpango wa Kando drama, wife Kathy flies out
3 hours ago
0
Oops! KRA confirms Betty Kyallo and Joho connection
News
Oops! KRA confirms Betty Kyallo and Joho connection
3 hours ago
0
Comedian Wakimani shares Ayeiya’s last photo with wife
News
Comedian Wakimani shares Ayeiya’s last photo with wife
3 hours ago
0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Kenyan betting & Casino bonuses in Kenya

GambleAware +18

© Copyright 2022 | Zipo
Casino Bonuses Kenya
© Copyright 2022 | Zipo