Huddah Monroe wishes she was not a lightskin

Popular Kenyan socialite turned business lady -Huddah Monroe- recently left the interwebs confused after saying she hoped she will go to the after life as a dark woman.

A favourite with team mafisi perhaps because of her fair skin, and for other obvious reasons, the lady has been giving her nemesis Vera Sidika a run for her money. The latter (who was born dark) made news sometimes back after leaving the country to Beverly Hilly, the plastic surgery mecca, and returned a lightskin.

Vera has travelled the world with opportunities handed to her and it would be a lie to says her looks isn’t a plus in her trade. Women world over wish they were a shade lighter making her claims a case of one swimming against the beauty tide.

Taking to Instagram, the petite lass expressed her love for the darker skin tone. She also wished she was a bit taller.

“You all know my obsession with dark skin. If I died today and came back. I could come back super dark skinny, tall and skinny. With a little bit of ass.” Huddah wrote.

Well, there you have it.. Who else thinks this chick is deliberately courting controversy nowadays?