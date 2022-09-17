Jubilee rubbishes calls to change constitution for Raila Odinga

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has dismissed calls for amendment of the Constitution to create new posts in the executive.

Tuju said the ruling party would not allow creation of posts of prime minister and two deputies as proposed by a section of leaders.

“These are issues that we are not concerned with as a party, as they do not reflect the will of the electorate. They are unimaginable and mere dreams by some of our leaders,” he said.

“We will not put the country in a campaign mood just months after the elections. The calls are ill timed and we will not engage ourselves in such debates,” said Tuju.

He spoke on Thursday in Ol Kalou town after meeting with top Nyandarua county officials led by Governor Francis Kimemia, County assembly speaker Ndegwa Wahome, and area MCAs.

He accused the leaders calling for a referendum of fighting for selfish gains.

Tuju said it was wrong to create more seats in the executive while the economy was still not doing well. He called upon the leaders to root for development and creation of jobs for the youth.

“Kenyans are tired of politics each and every day and those calling for a referendum are mistaken. It will be selfish to amend the law just to create seats for some few individuals,” he said.

The official noted that Kenyans should not mistake the recent handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga for such positions.

“This did not mean that we will create a place for anyone in government but it signified a sign of peace in the country. We should not rush to amend the constitution just because of a handshake which meant that the leaders wanted peace in the country,” he noted.

Kimemia called on Kenyans to avoid politicking and instead focus on developing the country.

He cautioned leaders from Central region to stop the 2022 campaigns as witnessed and focus on developing the area.

“2022 is too far to start campaigning just as the President and his deputy have warned us. Let us all stop these succession politics and deliver to the residents who voted for us,” he said.

On the ouster of IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati’s calls, the two leaders urged leaders to follow what the law stipulates and not force the entire IEBC team out.