Disgruntled ex girlfriend cost Evans Gikunda his job thanks to screenshots she made

Radio Africa employee, Evans Gikunda was fired from the company on Thursday, June 2. Let’s just say circumstances led him to resign from the employ of Radio Africa.

The web developer first hit the headlines last week after he was exposed on social media by a user going by the name ‘Elixir’ whom he allegedly owed money. That was a week before Evans resigned from his job. Then, then Mr Elixir said he was in possession of his (Evans) nude photos and threatened to also leak them if a certain debt was not paid up.

Evans must have been depressed considering the WhatsApp screenshots showed conversation touching on key people at Radio Africa, among them, Caroline Mutoko, Grace Msalame and the honcho himself Patrick Quarcoo.

When he resigned from his job yesterday, June 2, a letter sent to the staff at the media house said that the decision to part ways with the employee was unavoidable as the damage caused by the screenshots was far too big to be mitigated.

But there’s a new twist to this whole story.

Tuko reports that it has emerged today (Friday, June 3) that the screenshots were actually not from the web-developer himself but a jilted ex-lover who just wanted to screw him up. And I don’t mean the other good screwing!

It is alleged that the ex-lover changed the name in the contacts to look like Gikunda was the one communicating. Manipulating conversations was easy after that. She then posted the screenshots online to appear like they originated from Evans Gukunda.

A twitter user, @ KenyanSam broke down the events that led to the leaked screenshots and the consequent firing of Gikunda:

1. I DON’T personally know Evans Gikunda, but my list of tweets #EvansGikundaWasFramed is just for my own catharsis since I too talked trash

2. I will not beat about the bush to appetize you for the point I am trying to drive. I’ll get straight to the point #EvansGikundaWasFramed

3. Those screenshots are REAL, but it was not Evans Gikunda and the said friend. It was his psychotic ex. #EvansGikundaWasFramed

4. UNFOLLOW ME if you must. You don’t know what I know! The guy is currently in court and he actually had already #EvansGikundaWasFramed

5. He had sued the Ex before, for her psychotic tendencies, sending him inappropriate messages and whatnot. #EvansGikundaWasFramed

6. Let me tell you how it went down. If you change someone’s contact from “Linda” to “Evans Gikunga” what happens? #EvansGikundaWasFramed

7. The person appears as “Evans Gikunga” on WhatsApp. If you then ask Linda to change her WhatsApp ppic what happens? #EvansGikundaWasFramed

8. Linda now appears as “Evans Gikunga” on your WhatsApp and because the Number is usually not visible on WhatsApp; #EvansGikundaWasFramed

9. Sorry, I meant “Evans Gikunda”. But you get the drift. Try it, RIGHT NOW, and see. You’ll notice that HE RESIGNED, #EvansGikundaWasFramed

10. He was not fired. HE RESIGNED. I’m not going to say it was due to psychological pressures but HE RESIGNED. Anyway #EvansGikundaWasFramed

On how the girl might have accessed his email accounts, it was explained that while they dated, Gikunda’s girlfriend had access to his personal computer and phone.

But will Mr Evans Gikunda get back his job after this revelation, only time will tell but for now, the drama continues.

In the leaked screenshots, Gikunda alleged that Caroline Mutoko had in recent times used sexual undertones in conversations directed at him. In the same mix, Radio Africa Group’s overall boss was not spared either. According to Evans, Patrick Quarcoo is involved romantically with Grace Msalame and has even bought her a BMW X5.

Another email thread shows exchanges between Mutoko, Gikunda and Chimwani Obiajulu- a gossip blogger at Mpasho which is owned by Radio Africa. On it, Mutoko praises Gikunda’s work as ‘sexy’ citing a presentation Evans apparently over-delivered.