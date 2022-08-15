Troubled Conjestina Achieng attacks brother injuring him seriously

Troubled former top Kenyan female boxer Conjestina Achieng, has caused grievous bodily harm to one of her siblings.

It is reported that the former boxing queen who is ailing, attacked her younger brother, Vincent Owino, with a sharp object during a brawl, injuring him seriously.

The boxer’s sibling sustained deep cuts he suffered during the ordeal, reports Nairobi News.

Owino is receiving treatment at Yala Hospital where he was admitted after the ordeal.

Following the incident which is said to be serious, her kin are now living in fear because the former boxer’s condition is getting out of hand.

“Much as we thank the general public for supporting us all through, I am afraid things are getting out of hand and we don’t have the resources to manage her anymore,” a close relative of Conjestina told the paper.

Conjestina rose to fame thanks to her brilliant punching skills during her heydays.

Last month, there were reports that Conjestina had died but it turned out to be a hoax.

Close relatives shared that Conjestina who has been mentally unstable for some years, had escaped from the Foundation of Hope Rehabilitation Centre in Kisumu, where she was receiving treatment.

Word out there is that Conjestina had been been abusing hard drugs and alcohol.

The family has reiterated its request to the government and well wishers for assistance in returning the ailing boxer back to the rehabilitation facility

Conjestina hit the headlines in May this year when she broke out of the aforementioned rehabilitation facility where she was receiving treatment for her dependency on bhang and clinical depression.

Her family and friends said life in her village changed for the worst after a violent Conjestina Achieng returned home forcing the family and residents of Yala to live in fear.