Horny KCSE students storm girls’ school

It was a normal Wednesday for Kyaani Girls Secondary School students in Kitui County but all that changed in the evening when they received unexpected visitors.

This is after two form four students from the neighbouring Kauma High School were nabbed in the girls’ dormitory in security lapse.

The duo reportedly gained access into the compound on the eventful night by cutting the barbed wire fence.

The boys who were described as “sexually starved”, threw stones on the roof of Upendo dormitory to scare off the girls before storming the dorm with only one obvious intention.

However, the hunters became the hunted after a brave dormitory captain gathered her colleagues and with the help of the school security guards managed to overpower the boys.

“They were caught around 11.30 pm by the watchman and called police officers who identified them as students from our neighbouring school, we are yet to know their intentions,” a teacher at the school said.

The two were frogmarched to Matinyani Police Station where they recorded a statement and detained ahead of their arraignment in court.

According to a police report, the youngsters were fully armed with packets of condoms which they planned to use during their little adventure.

The boys are candidates in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams which is scheduled to kick off on Monday, November 5.