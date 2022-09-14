Itumbi ready to deepen relationship with Maribe

Dennis Itumbi has come out to explain his relationship with indicted Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe.

The popular journalist is a co-suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani whose lifeless body was discovered at her Kilimani home.

Maribe and her fiance Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are facing a tough court battle and Itumbi has been at the forefront in defending the former.

The Secretary of Digital Innovation and Diaspora in the Office of the President has come out to clarify that he has never been a boyfriend to Jacque.

The popular blogger then went on to explain that their relationship is more than that of lovers adding that he hoped to deepen their friendship.

“I am not Jacque Maribe’s ex-boyfriend because we have never been lovers, and she has also answered about those allegations. Our friendship is bigger than lovers,” he told The Star.

“She is my friend and she will be forever, and I’m glad I’m there for her. She is a beautiful African lady and any man would want to date her, but for me and her, we are friends and ready to deepen our friendship to go far,” he said.

Itumbi also revealed that since her release, the two have not communicated, stating that Jacque is at her parents’ and that she is preparing to get back to work.

Before the court ruled on her bail application, the Royal Media Services confirmed that she was still their employee while also pushing for her release.

Maribe who spent almost a month at the Lang’ata Women’s Prison was set free on a Ksh1 million cash bail or Ksh2 million bond with the option of three sureties of a similar amount.