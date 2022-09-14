DP Ruto hosts Uhuru and Raila in Karen

The Deputy President William Ruto’s home was a beehive activity on the afternoon of Friday, November 2.

The DP hosted his boss Uhuru Kenyatta at the official residence in Karen, Nairobi.

Also visiting the DP was the Opposition head Raila Odinga who was recently appointed Africa Union’s special envoy on infrastructure development.

Earlier in the day, the three joined others for Jane Kiano’s memorial service at St Francis ACK church in Karen.

Raila caused laughter when he said during the service that he was a hustler, borrowing a term that is eponymous with his bitter rival Ruto.

He rejected the tag political dynasty which he shares with his newly acquired friend Uhuru whose father was the country’s first president.

According to Raila, their rise to political superiority was borne out of sheer hard work, patience, and determination; contrary to common belief that they had it easy courtesy of their fathers’ political influence.

In a tweet posted by DP Ruto and seen by ZIPO.co.ke, he said he was consulting with his boss on matters development.