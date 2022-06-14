Presidential candidate busted with bhang worth Sh 14M in Marsabit

A politician who aspired to replace Mwai Kibaki as the country’s president in 2022 has been nabbed by police ferrying 445 kgs of bhang worth KSh 13.35 million.

Reports have it that Jaffer Isaak Sora was arrested at a roadblock along Isiolo-Moyale Road, 10 kilometres shy of Marsabit town on the night of Wednesday, June 19.

The contraband had been stashed in a trailer that bore political messages and was being pulled by his white Toyota Prado.

Known as the commoner by the people of Marsabit, which also doubles up as his political identity, was arrested after he refused to allow police to check the trailer.

The vehicle was towed to Marsabit Police Station where they discovered the drugs stashed in the trailer that was plastered with his campaign portraits for his 2022 campaigns.

The incident was confirmed by Marsabit County Commissioner Steve Oloo who noted that police suspected the drugs had come from Ethiopia.

“I don’t care about his status in the community. I have arrested a criminal and he will face the law, he will be presented in court and charged accordingly,” Oloo quipped.

In 2011, Mr. Sora announced his intention to vie for the top seat in the 2013 General Election as an independent candidate claiming he was Kenya’s answer to Barrack Obama.

His dreams proved to be invalid though.