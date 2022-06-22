Mike Sonko arrested in Voi

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been arrested. The embattled county boss was nabbed by detectives in Voi on his way to Mombasa for the weekend.

This came barely hours after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji, ordered for his arrest over the loss of Sh 357 million.

His apprehension is expected to cause a crisis at City Hall as the governor has failed to appoint a deputy following the resignation of Polycarp Igathe in January 2018.

Legal minds however say County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi will take over in acting capacity  after Sonko is charged in a court of law.

Sonko also faces accusations of escaping from Mombasa’s Shimo La Tewa Prison back in the late 90s.

