KSh1.6B is what will be spent by Tottenham Hotspur on Wanyama

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed on a transfer fee of KSh1.6 billion for Southampton and Harambee Stars midfielder Victor Wanyama on Monday, June 20.

According to a report by BBC Radio, the 24-year-old who joined Saints from Celtic back in July 2013, is undergoing a medical with the White Hart Lane club.

If his medicals are successful, Wanyama who is Kenya’s biggest football export, will reunite with his former Saints manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Wanyama had requested to leave last summer after interest from Spurs but stayed at St Mary’s and helped Southampton to a sixth-placed finish.

He signed with Southampton in July 2013 and has 85 league appearances, scoring four times. He became the first Kenyan footballer to play in the English premier league.

If the deal goes through, he will become Tottenham’s first summer signing as they prepare for their return to the Champions League.

Wanyama signed for Celtic from Germinal Beeschot for an undisclosed fee in July 2011 having moved to Europe from Kenya to join Helsingborg of Sweden in 2007.