FKF ordered to pay ex Harambee Stars coach Henri Michel KShs 4.5M

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has been ordered by the world football governing body FIFA to pay former Harambee Stars tactician Henri Michel 40,000 Euros (KSh 4.5 million) in salary arrears.

FKF also risks facing proceedings from the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC) for violating Article 64 of the code, Tuko reports.

FKF, according to a report by the Daily Nation, is to pay 5 percent interest per year from the date of the ruling as fine to the former national team coach.

“We refer to the above-mentioned matter, as we have learnt that the Football Kenya Federation has not acted in accordance with the decision (to pay the coach) passed by the Single Judge of the Players’ Status Committee on 25 February 2014,” reads part of the letter by FKF.

“This would appear to be a violation of article 64 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC), and as such, it will be the subject of an investigation by the Fifa Disciplinary Committee,” Fifa also said.

Henri Michel was coach of Harambee Stars for less than four months before quitting. FKF has been ordered by FIFA to pay salary arrears for the coach.

Michel was appointed Harambee Stars coach in 2012 to replace the sacked Francis Kimanzi. He has previously coached Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia and Ivory Coast and Equatorial Guinea.

He was also a coach for the French national team between 1984 and 1988.

The Frenchman lasted less than four months before quitting as coach to the Stars.