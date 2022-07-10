How Julius Yego got stranded at JKIA after ticket to Rio went missing

There was confusion at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday, August 7, after athletes boycotted to board a plane to protest a missing ticket of world Javelin champion, Julius Yego, to Brazil.

Yego, who has been vocal against the ill treatment of the athletes, was shocked when he arrived at the airport only to find he had no ticket, Citizen Digital reports.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya (Nock) officials were at pains to explain how they were unable to produce the ticket leading to the protests that saw the flight for the team delayed for a couple of hours before they later boarded the plane to Angola.

According to a report by the website, it took lots of inquiry and a series of phone calls before Yego, who has been christened the You Tube Man, was allowed by Kenya Airways to board the flight to Luanda without a ticket as officials scrambled to obtain one for him.

“Am defeated on this!! I dnt have a ticket !! What’s not happening here!” Yego told his fans via a Facebook post.

“I’ve accepted to travel to Angola and see what happens from there. I will let you know,” the Commonwealth and two-time African champion added.

But Yego was not the only one affected as two-time world marathon champion, Catherine Ndereba and Beijing World men 1500m silver medalist, Elijah Manangoi also had issues with their tickets.

“For now, we wish our athletes all the best as they go to Rio and its our hope they will compete well. However, when they return, these people must go. The whole administration is rotten.” Professional Athletes Association of Kenya Nairobi secretary Julius Ndegwa was quoted by Citizen Digital.

“First, the Team Manager who travelled ahead of the team has been deported. How did he travel ahead of the team? Now we have athletes stranded at the airport. Is this the best way to motivate athletes?” He added on the incident that nearly jeorpadised the participation of the Beijing 2015 world champion in Rio.

Earlier on, Yego had complained bitterly at Nock officials after his coach was omitted from Sunday’s travel programme.

Fellow world champions, Asbel Kiprop and Hyvin Kiyeng, Beijing 2015 silver medallists Faith Chepng’etich and Caleb Mwangangi as well as 2008 Beijing Olympics champion, Brimin Kipruto decided to make their own travel arrangements.