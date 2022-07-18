Kenya has a new 3000m steeplechase champion, Consenslus Kipruto

World silver medallist Consenslus Kipruto on Wednesday, August 17, disappointed two-time Olympic Ezekiel Kemboi to win the 3,000m steeplechase gold at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Daily Nation, Kipruto shot his way to a new Olympic record of 8:03.28 to win Kenya its fourth gold medal of the Games while USA’s rising steeplechaser Evan Jager outpaced Kemboi on the homestretch to bag silver in 8:04.28.

Kemboi won bronze in what pundits say will most likely be his last Olympics after clocking 8:08.47.

Earlier on, Faith Kipyegon, beat world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in women’s 1,500 metres to bag Kenya’s first gold medal of the day.

The win by Kipyego pushed Kenya upwards on the 2016 Rio Olympics leader board to the 16th position with a total of six medals.

Kenya’s other gold medals were won by David Rudisha and Jemima Sumgong in the men’s 800m and women’s marathon, respectively.